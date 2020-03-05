Official UK Trailer for Astronaut Drama 'Proxima' Starring Eva Green

"You knew your mother would go away one day?" "Scares me a bit." Picturehouse has unveiled an official UK trailer for the French astronaut drama Proxima, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and also played at the San Sebastian Film Festival and AFI Fest. The inspirational, grounded drama from French filmmaker Alice Winocour (of Augustine, Disorder) is about a French astronaut named Sarah, a single mother preparing for her journey up into space to the International Space Station. She struggles to balance spending time with her young daughter, and the intense preparations for the voyage on the Russian rocket. Also starring Matt Dillon (as a stereotypical macho astronaut), Zélie Boulant-Lemesle, Sandra Hüller, Lars Eidinger, Nancy Tate, Jan Oliver Schroeder, and Vitaly Jay. This low-key astronaut film is more about the connection between Sarah and her daughter Stella, but it's still an especially moving and sensitive film. I saw this last year at a film festival and recommend it to any and all space geeks like me.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Alice Winocour's Proxima, direct from Pathe's YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original French trailer for Winocour's Proxima here, to view a bit more footage.

As the French member — and the only mother — on an international crew, Sarah (Eva Green) balances the taxing physical training required for a year-long mission aboard the International Space Station with her daughter Stella’s routine of meals and bedtimes. Sarah’s powerful, protective love for Stella, only seven, sometimes pulls at her commitment to her profession. Her male colleagues include an old-school Russian and a veteran American space cowboy (Matt Dillon), both seemingly untroubled by their own family responsibilities. As the liftoff date approaches, Sarah must travel to the launch site and go into quarantine — away from her daughter, who is struggling with her mother's conflicting priorities. Proxima is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Alice Winocour, director of the films Augustine and Disorder previously, as well as a writer on other features. The screenplay is written in collaboration with Jean-Stéphane Bron. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It originally opened in France late last year, and more of Europe earlier this year. Picturehouse will release Proxima in UK cinemas starting on May 8th this summer. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned. Who wants to watch?