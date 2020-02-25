Official UK Trailer for Creepy Swedish Horror Film 'Koko-Di Koko-Da'

"I think there's someone out there." Picturehouse has debuted an official UK trailer for the strange Swedish horror film titled Koko-Di Koko-Da, which is arriving in UK cinemas this week. It already opened in the US in November and should be available on VOD now. You may recognize the poster artwork for this, as it played at festivals all last year and features an angry-looking white cat with a black bow-tie. And some funky colored letters for the title. As a couple goes on a trip to find their way back to each other, a sideshow artist and his shady entourage emerge from the woods, terrorizing them, luring them deeper into a maelstrom of psychological terror and humiliating slapstick. Koko-Di Koko-Da stars Leif Edlund Johansson and Ylva Gallon as the main couple. This has already played at tons of festivals all over the world and earned plenty of acclaim, with reviews saying "beneath that surface it explores the primal reasons we are afraid of nature."

Here's the official UK trailer (+ two posters) for Johannes Nyholm's Koko-Di Koko-Da, from YouTube:

A couple, Tobias (Leif Edlund Johansson) and Elin (Ylva Gallon), embark on a trip to find their way back to each other and repair their broken relationship. A sideshow artist (Peter Belli) and his shady entourage emerge from the woods, terrorizing them, luring them deeper & deeper into a maelstrom of psychological terror and humiliating slapstick. Desperately they try to escape, only to find themselves back where they started: in their tent, waking up at dawn. By way of their tangled dreams, we relive one particular night in their lives over and over again. From this nightmarish atmosphere, underpinned by a haunting score and striking cinematography, a poignant story emerges about relationships, grief and reconciliation, and love as a healing force. Koko-Di Koko-Da is produced, written & directed by Swedish filmmaker Johannes Nyholm, his second feature film after The Giant previously. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and also played at the Seattle, London, and Karlovy Vary Film Festivals. It already opened in the US last November. Picturehouse will release in UK cinemas starting February 28th. Who's still interested?