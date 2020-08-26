Official UK Trailer for 'Fall of a Kingdom' Historical Epic from Ukraine

"Be the one who unites us against the Mongols!" Signature Ent. in the UK has unveiled an official UK trailer for a historical action epic titled Fall of a Kingdom, the new title for a film originally called The Rising Hawk. Made in Ukraine with a Ukrainian filmmaker, the story is about a 13th century family of freedom fighters battling for their lives and liberty in the face of the Mongolian Empire. Their empire had grown to the largest the world had ever known. It's armies now laid siege to much of Eastern Europe. But one small village fights back in the frontier landscape of the Carpathian Mountains. Starring an English-speaking cast including Robert Patrick, Tommy Flanagan, Alison Doody, Poppy Drayton, Alex MacNicoll, and Rocky Myers, Fall of a Kingdom is a fervent "historical, action epic; a tale of power, betrayal, & revenge."

Here's the UK trailer (+ poster) for Akhtem Seitablaev & John Wynn's Fall of a Kingdom, on YouTube:

Game of Thrones meets Braveheart. Fall of a Kingdom follows a 13th century family of freedom fighters as they battle for their lives and liberty in the face of the Mongolian Empire - the largest and most brutal empire the world has ever known. As war breaks out, both sides suffer devastating casualties. Redoubling his efforts, Burunda Khan – the Mongolian general - unleashes the full fury of his force. Fall of a Kingdom, aka The Rising Hawk, or Захар Беркут / Zakhar Berkut in Ukrainian, is directed by filmmakers Akhtem Seitablaev (director of Khaytarma, Chuzhaya Molitva, Cyborgs: Heroes Never Die) and John Wynn (director of Screwed / producer). The screenplay is written by Yaroslav Voytseshek and Rich Ronat. This originally opened in Ukraine last fall, and some of Europe earlier this year. Signature Ent. will release Fall of a Kingdom direct-to-DVD / VOD in the UK only starting November 30th. No US release has been set.