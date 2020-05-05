Official UK Trailer for 'Jihad Jane' Doc Examining a Crazy True Story

"Terrorism is essentially a media operation." WildCard Distribution has re-released the official UK trailer for a documentary called Jihad Jane, which initially premiered at the Galway Film Festival in Ireland last year. The film is made in Ireland by an Irish filmmaker because the two American woman at the center of this story were arrested in Waterford, Ireland in 2010. Jihad Jane pulls back the curtain and dives into the real story - a tale of two American women who went looking for love online and became the 'new face in the war on terror.' "The film is about the Internet and the online world and the damaged people who made plans to murder a Swedish cartoonist. It shows how reality came crashing in, when they met in person for the first time. The film captures post 9-11 America and what emerges is a touching and haunting portrait of not only a damaged terror cell but the country and world that they emerged from." Looks fascinating and frightening.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ full poster) for Ciaran Cassidy's doc Jihad Jane, direct from YouTube:

In March 2010, two American women, including one who named herself 'Jihad Jane', were arrested in a number of high-profile arrests in Waterford, Ireland, which were trumpeted by the US attorney's office as 'the new face of terrorism'. Facing huge jail sentences, the two women pleaded guilty but now for the first time ever, with unprecedented access, Jihad Jane tells the story of the most absurd terror cell ever to come together. The film is about the Internet and the online world and the damaged people who made plans to murder a Swedish cartoonist. It shows how reality came crashing in, when they met in person for the first time. The film captures post 9-11 America and what emerges is a touching and haunting portrait of not only a damaged terror cell but the country and world that they emerged from. Jihad Jane is directed by Irish filmmaker Ciaran Cassidy, his second feature after the doc Collaboration Horizontale previously, as well as a few other short docs and projects. This premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh last year. WildCard will release Jihad Jane on VOD in the UK starting May 11th this month. No US release is set yet. Curious?