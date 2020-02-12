Official UK Trailer for Remarkable 'The Australian Dream' Documentary

"All anyone ever wants is to be respected for who you are." Dogwoof has debuted an official UK trailer for an acclaimed, empowering documentary titled The Australian Dream, which originally premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival last year. It tells the story of an Australian Football League player named Adam Goodes, who is an aboriginal native. Most of us outside of Australia don't know his story, but despite being of the best players this sports has ever seen, he was ousted and made to look like a bad guy after he started calling out racism in Australia. This doc covers the entire story, from start to finish, and examines how the truth got twisted, how the media went after him, and how racist many people in Australia still are. It's one of the best documentaries I saw last year (at IDFA) and it moved me to tears. You can read my full review here. I highly, highly recommend this documentary to anyone & everyone - an important film for all of us to see.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Gordon's doc The Australian Dream, from YouTube:

BAFTA Award winning director Daniel Gordon and Walkley Award winning journalist Stan Grant join forces to tell the remarkable story of AFL legend Adam Goodes. Through the powerful backdrop of Goodes' journey,the film explores race, identity and belonging in Australia today. The Australian Dream is directed by acclaimed Australian documentary filmmaker Daniel Gordon, director of many docs including The Game of Their Lives, A State of Mind, Crossing the Line, Match 64, Don't Look Down, The Fall, and George Best: All by Himself previously. This initially premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival, and played at the Telluride, Toronto, and London Film Festivals, as well as IDFA last fall (here's our review). Dogwoof will release Gordon's The Australian Dream in UK cinemas starting March 27th coming up. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for updates. For more info, visit the doc's official UK website. Interested?