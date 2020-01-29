Official UK Trailer for Scottish Coming-of-Age Dramedy 'Our Ladies'

"It was an innocent time. Back in the days when anything was possible." Sony Pictures has revealed the first official UK trailer for Our Ladies, a Scottish coming-of-age dramedy adapted from a book titled "The Sopranos." Set in the 1990s in Scotland, the film is about a group of Catholic school girls get an opportunity to go into Edinburgh for a choir competition, but they're more interested in drinking, partying and hooking up than winning the competition. Described as a "must see riot of girl power" in one review quoted in this trailer. This Scottish coming-of-age stars Tallulah Greive, Abigail Lawrie, Marli Siu, Sally Messham, Rona Morison, Eve Austin, Stuart Martin, Jack Greenlees, and Kate Dickie. Looks like a fun time, and an empowering story about growing up and figuring out what kind of life you want to live. Give it a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Michael Caton-Jones' Our Ladies, direct from YouTube:

Our Ladies follows a group of Scottish schoolgirls on a day trip into Edinburgh to perform in a choir competition. For these teens from a small town in the Scottish Highlands, it becomes a chance to escape their daily lives and run riot in the big city. With few expectations for their futures, Orla (Tallulah Greive), Finnoula (Abigail Lawrie), Manda (Sally Messham), Kay (Eve Austin), Chell (Rona Morison) and Kylah (Marli Siu) are determined to live for every moment in this raucous tale of love, life, and true friendship. Our Ladies is directed by Scottish filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones, of the films Scandal, Memphis Belle, Doc Hollywood, Rob Boy, The Jackal, City by the Sea, Beyond the Gates, Basic Instinct 2, Urban Hymn, Asher, and Our Ladies. The screenplay is also by Caton-Jones, adapted from a novel titled "The Sopranos" by Alan Warner. Sony UK debuts Our Ladies in UK cinemas starting April 24th. No US opening is set yet.