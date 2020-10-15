Official UK Trailer for Seaside Romance 'Ammonite' with Kate Winslet

"She's unlocked something in you." Lionsgate UK has released an official UK trailer for the indie romance Ammonite, the second feature film written & directed by God's Own Country director Francis Lee. This just premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals this fall - read our review here. There's no date set for the UK yet, but it's still aiming to open in the US in November. Set in 1840s England, an acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter named Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, along with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw. This film is a rather cold but charming story of pure love - about two people who finally brighten up after finding each other. Take a look.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ quad poster) for Francis Lee's Ammonite, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original US trailer for Francis Lee's Ammonite here, to see even more footage.

1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Ammonite is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Francis Lee, making his second feature film after directing God's Own Country previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. The film was selected as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere (the festival was cancelled), but will instead premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall (read our review). It also played at the London Film Festival and opens in Ireland starting this month. Neon will release Lee's Ammonite in select theaters in the US starting November 13th this fall. Planning to watch?