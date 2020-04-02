Official UK Trailer for 'White Mountain' Himalayas Climbing Doc Film

"There is only man and mountain." Signature Ent. in the UK has unveiled an official trailer for a mountain climbing documentary titled White Mountain. This is also a shortened version of the film's original title: Dhaulagiri: Ascent to the White Mountain. Dhaulagiri is the name of a mountain in the Himalayas (elevation of 26,795ft / 8,167 m; seventh highest in the world) that is one of the hardest mountains to climb on the planet. The film follows an Argentinian team that goes back six years after a failed ascent to try and a friend a friend that went missing and discover what happened. Described as a doc "that alternates between the grandeur of adventure and the intimacy of retrospection. It is the story of a path that winds upward, twists downward and leads inward. It addresses a universal subject: The search for the meaning of life." Which is always the main path to understanding mountain climbers. Why do they do it? To feel truly alive.

Four Argentine mountain climbers travel to Dhaulagiri in the Himalayas. Their objective is to reach the peak of the almost mythical and rarely-climbed white wall and record the expedition in a documentary. But Dario, one of the climbers who continued solo, is never to be seen again. Six years later, the friends go back to the dreaded mountain to get closure and understand what may have happened to their friend. White Mountain, also known as Dhaulagiri: Ascent to the White Mountain (or also Dhaulagiri, ascenso a la montaña blanca in Spanish), is co-directed by Argentinian doc filmmakers Guillermo Glass (Inacayal: La Negación De Nuestra Identidad) & Cristián Harbaruk (La Doma de Polito Ulloa, They Come for the Gold They Come for it All). This film originally opened in Argentina back in 2017. Signature Ent. will debut White Mountain direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on April 27th this month. Who else wants to see this?