New Uncensored Trailer for Long Lost Crazy 80s Movie 'Action U.S.A.'

"When in Texas, I dress like a Texan!" Get ready to blast back into the 80s! Alamo Drafthouse has revealed a new trailer for a long lost 80s action movie titled Action U.S.A., made by filmmaker John Stewart (not the comedian). The film has been found, restored, and just premiered at this year's Fantastic Fest (online) run by Alamo Drafthouse. And even better - the film is now available to watch online via their "Alamo On Demand" system for the next two weeks (but only in the US). What's the flimsy 80s action movie plot? After her boyfriend is murdered by the gangsters whose diamonds he stole, a girl is protected by two FBI agents who plan to keep her from sharing the same fate. This stars Gregory Scott Cummins, Barri Murphy, Rod Shaft, William Smith, Cameron Mitchell, Ross Hagen. Best of all it features an endless amount of stunts: "the most explosive, death-defying, bullet-riddled, grenade-launching, flame-broiled, anti-human megattack in independent film history." And yes, all of the stunts are real, ’cause it was made by a stuntman.

Here's the brand new official trailer (+ posters) for John Stewart's Action U.S.A., direct from YouTube:

Turns out a Texas stuntman-turned-director unleashed the most explosive, death-defying, bullet-riddled, grenade-launching, flame-broiled, anti-human megattack in independent film history — shot right here in Texas – back in 1989, and no one knew… UNTIL NOW. When you think of the broad panorama of VHS-era action, your mind detonates with fast cars, helicopter chases, profanity, nudity, cocaine-ity, fisticuffs, stolen diamonds, FBI agents, defenestration, shotgun castration, men on fire and Casio soundtracks. But what if we told you there’s one single movie that impossibly squeezes all of the above into 89 minutes, not to mention sunroof gunfights, a car jumping over a school bus packed with screaming children, honkytonk brawlin’, bathroom kissin’, plus exploding cars, houses AND also recreational vehicles? Action U.S.A. is directed by Texas filmmaker John Stewart, a stuntman throughout the 80s and 90s who also made a few other films including Click: The Calendar Girl Killer, Cartel, and Hidden Obsession previously. The script is by David Reskin, from a story by John Stewart and David Reskin. "Fresh off the blistering Fantastic Fest sneak preview world theatrical premiere," the newly restored, rarely seen, soon-to-be-universally-adored Action U.S.A. is available now exclusively on Alamo on Demand until midnight October 12th. Watch it now.