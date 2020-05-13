Official US Trailer for 16th Century Korean Monster Movie 'Monstrum'

"You're saying Monstrum really exists?" "Monstrum is real." Shudder has unveiled a new official US trailer for the Korean monster movie titled Monstrum, which originally opened in South Korea in late 2018. This is finally getting a streaming release in the US this week, for those who have been waiting to catch it. Set in the 16th century during the time of the plague, a mythical vicious creature has been rumored to be roaming Mount Inwangsan. Yoon Gyeom is a loyal subject of King Jung Jong of Joseon. He is sent to find and fight a monster that threatens King Jung Jong's life causing panic among the people. Starring Woo-sik Choi (seen in Parasite and Train to Busan), Myung-Min Kim, In-kwon Kim, Sung-woong Park, Hyeri Lee, and Hee-soon Park. Not sure why it has taken two years for this to get released, but it certainly looks badass! Gnarly creature, lots of wild fights, lots of wild characters. Looks like a worthwhile weekend watch! Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Jong-ho Huh's Monstrum, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

It's the 16th Century. The plague has taken over and fear runs rampant in the streets. When rumors of a vicious beast roaming Mount Inwangsan—called "Monstrum" by terrified masses—begin to spread, fear turns into panic. In order to quell the rising panic, King Jungjong brings his most trusted general, Yoon-gyeom, back from retirement. Joined by his daughter Myeong, his right-hand man Seong-han, and royal court officer Heo, Yoon-gyeom sets out to find the mysterious creature. Is the creature, Monstrum, real? Or a figment of mass imagination? Monstrum, also known as Mulgoe or Jakseoui Byeon: Moolgwoeui seubgyeok in Korean, is directed by Korean filmmaker Jong-ho Huh, director of the films Countdown and The Advocate: A Missing Body previously. The screenplay is by Dam Heo and Jong-ho Huh, from a story by Jeong-uk Byeon and Dam Heo. This already opened in Korea in late 2018, and also played at the Sitges Film Festival that year. Shudder will release Monstrum streaming exclusively starting on May 14th this summer.