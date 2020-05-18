Official US Trailer for Abel Ferrara's 'Tommaso' Starring Willem Dafoe

"You're so busy, you forget I'm a woman." Kino Lorber has released the official US trailer for Tommaso, which originally premiered at last year's Cannes Film Festival in the Special Screenings section. This sort-of autobiographical film by filmmaker Abel Ferrara stars his muse Willem Dafoe as the titular "Tommaso" - an expat American artist living in Rome with his family. His wife and daughter are played by Abel Ferrara's real-life wife and daughter. Their tumultuous relationship is set against his day to day life as a teacher, ex-pat, and recovering addict. This also stars Anna Ferrara, Christina Chiriac, and Stella Mastrantonio. "Tommaso is easily Ferrara and Dafoe's most personal and engrossing collaboration to date, a delicately surrealistic work of autofiction marked by the keen sensitivity of two consummate artists." Arriving in June.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Abel Ferrara's Tommaso, direct from Kino Lorber's YouTube:

Abel Ferrara’s first dramatic feature since 2014’s Pasolini reteams the filmmaker and his frequent lead Willem Dafoe, who delivers a "career-best" performance as the title character, an older American expat living in Rome with his young wife and their daughter. Disoriented by his past misgivings and subsequent, unexpected blows to his self-esteem over the years, Tommaso wades through this late chapter of his life with an increasingly impaired grasp on reality as he prepares for his next film. Tommaso is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Abel Ferrara, director of many films including Ms .45, China Girl, Bad Lieutenant, Body Snatchers, Dangerous Game, New Rose Hotel, Mary, 4:44 Last Day on Earth, Welcome to New York, Pasolini, and Siberia most recently. Produced by Laura Buffoni, Simone Gattoni, Michael Weber. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Kino Lorber will release Ferrara's Tommaso in "virtual cinemas" starting June 5th coming up soon. For more info, visit their official website.