Official US Trailer for Amusing Techno Party Horror Comedy 'Ravers'

"They're more like mutant ravers." Capital Motion Picture Group has released a new official US trailer for Ravers, a horror comedy from the UK set at an illegal rave. This initially premiered a few years ago in 2018 at the FrightFest London Film Festival, and is finally debuting on VOD this month. Murder on the dance floor in a witty, bloody horror about madness, mayhem and mutants… When a contaminated energy drink turns an illegal rave into a nightmare, a germaphobic journalist has to overcome her deepest fears to get her friends out alive. Starring Georgia Hirst as the journalist, Becky, joined by Natasha Henstridge, Eve Connolly, Dave Johns, and Orson Chaplin. This looks as wild and as crazy as promised, but probably not very good, though who cares! It's a crazy party movie and horror comedy all packed into one. Have fun.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Bernhard Pucher's Ravers, direct from YouTube:

When a manufacturing accident drastically increases the potency of the beverage Regenerize, a worker drinks a bottle and goes berserk, butchering his colleagues. A month later, Becky, a germaphobic, trainee journalist, reluctantly goes to an illegal rave inside the now abandoned factory where the organiser discovers a stash of the contaminated drink, which gets into the hands of every raver there. Trapped in the mutating crowd as the party descends into carnage, Becky must overcome her fears to make it out of the party alive. Ravers is directed by British filmmaker Bernhard Pucher, his second film after making Betsy & Leonard previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Luke Foster and Bernhard Pucher, from a story by Luke Foster. Produced by Raimund Berens, Michael Dobbin, and Bernhard Pucher. This originally premiered at the FrightFest London Film Festival in 2018. Capital Motion Picture will release Pucher's Ravers direct-to-VOD starting September 18th this fall. For info, visit the film's official website.