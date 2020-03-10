Official US Trailer for 'Anne at 13,000 Ft' Starring Deragh Campbell

"You feel the lift off the ground… And you feel the plane climbing into the sky…" The Cinema Guild has just unveiled an official US trailer for the acclaimed indie film Anne at 13,000 Ft, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last fall and most recently stopped by the Berlin Film Festival this year. The excellent, taut 75-minute Canadian feature stars up-and-coming actress Deragh Campbell as Anne, a volatile young woman increasingly frustrated by everyday social and professional encounters. Her life is changed when she goes skydiving for a bachelorette party. I recently saw this film at Berlinale and loved it - one of my favorites of the fest. I wrote that it's "a shot of adrenaline of cinema if you embrace the jump with her." One of the best indie discoveries out of TIFF last year. The film also stars Lawrene Denkers, Matt Johnson, and Dorothea Paas. I highly, highly recommend giving this a look when it's released soon - you won't regret it.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Kazik Radwanski's Anne at 13,000 Ft, direct from Vimeo:

Anne hasn’t been the same since the jump. While skydiving for her best friend Sara's bachelorette party, the 27-year-old felt focused, free, above it all. Back on the ground, the pressures of her daily life threaten to overwhelm her. Her coworkers at the daycare center are constantly questioning the way she connects with the children. At Sara’s wedding, she meets a nice guy named Matt, but she can’t help bring him into ever-more-awkward social situations. As the stressful circumstances mount, Anne prepares for another jump. Anne at 13,000 Ft is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Kazik Radwanski, director of the films Tower and How Heavy This Hammer previously. Produced by Daniel Montgomery and Kazik Radwanski. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Cinema Guild will release Anne at 13,000 Ft in select US theaters coming soon - stay tuned for an exact date. For more info, visit their official website.