Official US Trailer for Award-Winning Ukranian Sci-Fi Drama 'Atlantis'

"Due to the war, this territory became completely unsuitable for living." Grasshopper Film has released an official US trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning Ukrainian sci-fi drama titled Atlantis, which originally premiered at last year's Venice & Toronto Film Festivals. Set in Eastern Ukraine in 2025, the film is about a soldier suffering from PTSD who befriends a young volunteer hoping to restore peaceful energy to a brutally war-torn society. The film is Ukraine's official Best International Film submission this year for the Academy Awards, and it also won the Venice Horizons Best Film Award in 2019, and a few other film festival prizes. Starring Andriy Rymaruk, Liudmyla Bileka, and Vasyl Antoniak. This received rave reviews, saying that it's "sensitively observed and meticulously crafted. A remarkable piece of filmmaking from an exciting emerging Eastern European voice." It definitely looks bleak, but also seems powerfully optimistic in a way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Valentyn Vasyanovych's Atlantis, direct from YouTube:

Eastern Ukraine, 2025. A desert unsuitable for human habitation. Water is a dear commodity brought by trucks. A Wall is being build-up on the border. Sergiy, a former soldier, is having trouble adapting to his new reality. He meets Katya while on a Black Tulip mission dedicated to exhuming war corpses. Together, they try to return to some sort of normal life in which they are also allowed to fall in love again. Atlantis, originally known as Атлантида in Ukrainian, is both written and directed by the Ukrainian filmmaker Valentyn Vasyanovych, director of the films Zvychayna sprava, Kredens, and Black Level previously, as well as the doc film Crepuscule. This initially premiered at the Venice & Toronto Film Festivals last year. Grasshopper Films will release Vasyanovych's Atlantis exclusively at Metrograph in NYC starting January 22nd, 2021, followed by debuts in select theaters nationwide. For more details, visit their official website.