Official US Trailer for 'Billie' Documentary About Singer Billie Holiday

"We try to live 100 days in 1 day!" Greenwich Ent. have released the official trailer for the music history documentary Billie, a profile of the iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday. Billie had one of the greatest voices of all time. She was a woman of breath-taking talent and global popularity while also stirring controversy. She started a notable rebellion singing "Strange Fruit" which exposed the realities of Black life in America and earned her powerful enemies. Then in the late 1960’s journalist Linda Lipnack Kuehl set out to write the definitive biography of Billie. Over the next decade, she tracked down and tape-recorded interviews with the extraordinary characters that populated the iconic singer's short, tumultuous life. These incredibly intimate testimonies are not only told by some of the musical greats, but Billie Holiday herself is revealed through the eyes of her cousin, her school friends, lovers, lawyers, pimps and even the FBI agents who arrested her. Certainly looks like a compelling, riveting, and comprehensive film about the life of this legendary jazz icon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Erskine's documentary Billie, direct from YouTube:

Billie Holiday had one of the greatest voices of all time and changed the face of American music. She was a woman of breath-taking talent and global popularity while also stirring controversy. She started a notable rebellion singing "Strange Fruit" which exposed the realities of Black life in America and earned her powerful enemies. With unprecedented access to 200 hours of never-before-heard interviews, the film showcases an American legend, capturing her depths and complexity through the voices of those who knew her best. Raw, emotional and brutally honest, Billie is filled with interviews from musical greats like Charles Mingus, Tony Bennett, Sylvia Syms and Count Basie. Billie is directed by award-winning doc filmmaker James Erskine, director of the doc films One Night in Turin, From the Ashes, The Battle of the Sexes, Pantani: The Accidental Death of a Cyclist, Building Jerusalem, Le Mans: 3D, Sachin - A Billion Dreams, and The Ice King previously. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Erskine's Billie in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on November 13th this fall.