New US Trailer for Chilean Experimental Animation 'The Wolf House'

"You're burning! Be careful!" KimStim has released an official US trailer for an experiential animated film titled The Wolf House, the English version of the original Spanish name - La Casa Lobo. The 75-minute film is animated using the paint / repaint stop-motion technique with various real-world objects and rooms worked right into the visuals. The story is very strange - it's about Maria, a young woman who takes refuge in a tiny house in southern Chile after escaping from a German colony. "Using stop-motion techniques and combining elements of various fables, photography, drawing, sculpture, and stage performance, Joaquín Cociña and Cristóbal León have created a nightmarish shapeshifter of a film." Starring Amalia Kassai and Rainer Krause. It is supremely weird and trippy, and gets to be a bit much, spiraling into utter madness.

Official US trailer (+ original poster) for Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León's The Wolf House, from Vimeo:

Evoking Colonia Dignidad, the infamous torture colony operating during the Pinochet regime, The Wolf House is an animated film unlike any other, an exquisitely handcrafted surrealist docu-horror-fairy tale about one of Chile’s darkest periods. It begins with Mary, a young girl who hides in a mysterious house in southern Chile after escaping from a sect of German religious fanatics. The Wolf House, also known as La Casa Lobo, is co-directed by Chilean filmmakers Joaquín Cociña & Cristóbal León, both making their feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. The screenplay is by Alejandra Moffat, Joaquín Cociña & Cristóbal León. Produced by Niles Atallah and Catalina Vergara. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in 2018, and it also played at Annecy later that year. KimStim will debut The Wolf House in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 15th. Visit the film's official website. Who's intrigued?