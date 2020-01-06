Official US Trailer for Chinese Firefighters Action Movie 'The Bravest'

"If I tell you everything, who'd have the guts to go in and put out the fire?" Sony Pictures has released an official US trailer for the Chinese action movie The Bravest, which originally opened in China last July. The epic fire disaster movie is about a group of Chinese firefighters who struggle to contain a huge fire after an oil pipeline explodes. The story is based on a real-life incident, the Xingang Port oil spill, and chronicles the firefighters' efforts to protect a city from the massive fire. Starring Huang Xiaoming, Du Jiang, Tan Zhuo, Yang Zi, Zhang Zehan, Gu Jiacheng, Yin Xiaotian, & Gao Ge. The Chinese are clearly getting better and better at making movies that look and sound like big Hollywood blockbusters. This looks intense.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original posters) for Tony Chan's The Bravest, from Sony's YouTube:

When the oil pipeline in the city harbor explodes due to a calculation error, a disgraced Chief Firefighter must put the past aside and team up with his former rookie in order to save the city. The Bravest, also known as Lie huo ying xiong (or 烈火英雄), is directed by veteran Chinese filmmaker Tony Chan, director of the films Combination Platter, Hot Summer Days, Love in Space, Bride Wars, and Fall in Love Like a Star previously. The screenplay is written by Chao Wang and Yonggan Yu. And it's produced by Ruoqing Fu, Defu Jiang, and Dong Yu. This originally opened in theaters in China last July, and in select US theaters in August. Sony Pictures will release The Bravest on VOD starting January 14th this month. Want to watch?