Official US Trailer for Deepa Mehta's Film 'Funny Boy' Set in Sri Lanka

"Every human creature is constituted to be that profound secret and mystery to every other…" Array has debuted the first official trailer for Funny Boy, the latest film from acclaimed Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta (of Fire, Earth, Water, The Republic of Love, Heaven on Earth, Midnight's Children). This is premiering directly on Netflix in December, and has been chosen by Canada as their entry into the Best International Film category at the Academy Awards for 2020. Shot on location and set in Sri Lanka in the 1970s and 80s, the film explores Arjie's sexual awakening from a young boy to a teenager who falls in love with a male classmate at his school, just as political tensions escalate between the Sinhalese and Tamils in the years leading up to the 1983 uprisings. The indie film stars Arush Nand, Brandon Ingram, Nimmi Harasgama, Ali Kazmi, Agam Darshi, Seema Biswas, & Shivantha Wijesinha. It looks wonderful, and also heartbreaking, but still a story full of love and goodness. Which is what we need more of these days.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Deepa Mehta's Funny Boy, direct from Array's YouTube:

Shot on location and set in Sri Lanka in the 1970's and 80's, Funny Boy explores the awakening of sexual identity by a young boy named Arjie (portrayed by Arush Nand & Brandon Ingram). As political tensions escalate to a boiling point between the minority Tamils and the majority Sinhalese, a young boy comes of age in a society and family that doesn't embrace difference outside of societal norms. The film chronicles Arjie's struggle to find balance and self-love despite the absence of empathy and understanding. Funny Boy is directed by acclaimed Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta, director of many films including Martha Ruth Edie, Sam & Me, Camilla, Fire, Earth, Water, Bollywood/Hollywood, The Republic of Love, Heaven on Earth, Midnight's Children, Beeba Boys, and Anatomy of Violence previously. The screenplay is co-written by Deepa Mehta and Shyam Selvadurai. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals, as far as we know. Array releases Mehta's Funny Boy streaming on Netflix starting December 10th. Visit their website.