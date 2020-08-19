Official US Trailer for Dystopian Turkish Sci-Fi Horror 'The Antenna'

"There were whispers coming from below." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for The Antenna, a Turkish sci-fi horror thriller which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. This Cronenberg-esque film also stopped by Sitges and Fantastic Fest last fall, and will be out on VOD this fall. The Antenna is a surreal thriller is about a dystopian Turkey, where the Government begins installing new networks throughout the country to monitor people. The installation goes wrong in a crumbling apartment complex and Mehmet, the building's super, will then have to confront the evil entity behind the inexplicable transmissions that threaten the residents. Starring Ihsan Önal as Mehmet, Gül Arici, Levent Ünsal, Isil Zeynep, Murat Saglam, Elif Çakman, Mert Toprak Yadigar, Eda Özel, and Enis Yildiz. I saw this last year and it's alright, but runs a bit too long without digging deep enough into the surveillance. Still cool.

In a dystopian Turkey, the Government begins installing new TV antennas onto homes throughout the country. Mehmet (Ihsan Önal), a superintendent at a crumbling apartment complex, has to supervise the installation of the new antenna. When the broadcast it transmits begins to menace the residents of the apartment complex. Mehmet must seek out the spiteful entity. The Antenna reflects the oppressed society of today's Turkey where freedom of speech is in jeopardy. The Antenna, originally titled Bina in Turkish, and also known as The Night Bulletin, is both written and directed by Turkish filmmaker Orcun Behram, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival. Dark Star Pictures will release Behram's The Antenna in "virtual cinemas" starting on October 2nd, then on VOD starting October 20th this fall.