Official US Trailer for Egoyan's 'Guest of Honour' with David Thewlis

"All I want to know… is if that's the truth?" Kino Lorber has released a new official US trailer for the indie drama titled Guest of Honour, the latest from Egyptian-Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan. This first premiered at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals last fall, and played at lots of other festivals last year. The film follows a father and daughter in Canada, as they attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets. Veronica wants to remain in jail for a sexual assault she knows she's been wrongfully imprisoned for. Both her and her father, Jim, find themselves acting out of the bounds of good behavior as the past haunts them. Starring David Thewlis and Laysla De Oliveira as Jim and Veronica, along with Luke Wilson, Rossif Sutherland, Arsinée Khanjian, and Alexandre Bourgeois. I saw this film in Venice last year (my review) and it's good, a sobering, depressing story about how deceptive and vindictive we all are. The film will be released in "virtual cinemas" this summer, for those still curious about this one.

Jim (David Thewlis) and his daughter Veronica (Laysla De Oliveira), a high school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in Guest of Honour, the new film from Atom Egoyan which weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness. A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with a 17-year-old boy named Clive (Alexandre Bourgeois) and also another student, Veronica is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, Veronica rebuffs her father's fervent attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by Veronica's intransigence, Jim's anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It's a power he doesn’t hesitate to use. Guest of Honour is written and directed by acclaimed Egyptian-Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan, of many films including Next of Kin, Family Viewing, The Adjuster, The Sweet Hereafter, Felicia's Journey, Where the Truth Lies, Adoration, Chloe, Devil's Knot, and The Captive previously. This premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year. Kino Lorber will release Egoyan's Guest of Honour in "virtual cinemas" starting July 10th. Intrigued?