Official US Trailer for Fun Japanese Anime Film 'Children of the Sea'

"The entire ocean has begun moving." GKids has unveiled an official US trailer for the Japanese anime film titled Children of the Sea, which has been playing at a few film festivals last year (after initially opening in Japan in the summer). This is the latest feature made by Japan's Studio 4°C (known for Tekkonkinkreet, MFKZ, Mind Game, Animatrix, Batman: Gotham Knight, and others), and is directed by Ayumu Watanabe, with a score by award-winning composer and longtime Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi. The story involves a young girl named Ruka who is drawn into a mystery involving sealife around the world, in which two mysterious water-connected boys are involved. Of course, she falls in love with one of them. Starring the voices of Mana Ashida, Hiiro Ishibashi, Seishû Uragami, and Win Morisaki in the original version. It's a funky film, with a few quirky, odd moments, along with the usual cute, fun moments in so many anime films these days. If the visuals catch your eye, you might as well check out this film when it opens in spring.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ayumu Watanabe's Children of the Sea, from GKids' YouTube:

When Azumi Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka's dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans' fish. Children of the Sea, originally called Kaijû no kodomo or 海獣の子供 in Japanese (translates as Marine Mammal Children), is directed by Japanese filmmaker Ayumu Watanabe, of the films Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur & The Green Giant Legend, and Space Brothers previously, as well as the anime series "Ace Attorney" and "After the Rain". The screenplay is by Hanasaki Kino, based on the manga by Daisuke Igarashi. This first opened in Japan last summer. And it also premiered at the Annecy, Sydney, and Sitges Film Festivals last year. Fathom Events will host special US screenings on April 20th & 22nd this spring, followed by GKids opening the film in select US theaters after that. For more info + tickets, visit the film's official website here.