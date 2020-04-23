Official US Trailer for Funky Japanese Film 'We Are Little Zombies'

"We're zombies. We're dead. We're dying. But we're alive. I don't know which… So we might as well do what we want." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted an official US trailer for a funky fun Japanese experimental indie drama titled We Are Little Zombies, a very dark comedy rock musical one-of-a-kind film. This first premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals last year, and will be getting a US release later in the year. The film is about four kids whose parents have all died, and they come together to form a rock band. "Tragedy, comedy, music, social criticism, and teenage angst are all subsumed in this eccentric cinematic tsunami." Starring Keita Ninomiya, Satoshi Mizuno, Mondo Okumura, and Sena Nakajima as the four main kids. This kind of became an under-the-radar hit on the festival circuit last year, and it's getting a proper release sometime this year - keep an eye out for it soon. All the weirdness in this makes it awesome.

Official US trailer (+ new & old posters) for Makoto Nagahisa's We Are Little Zombies, from YouTube:

Check out this special promo coloring book for Nagahisa's We Are Little Zombies, available from OScope:

When four young orphans—Hikari, Ikuko, Ishi, and Takemura—first meet, their parents’ bodies are being turned into dust, like fine Parmesan atop a plate of spaghetti Bolognese, and yet none of them can shed a tear. They are like zombies; devoid of all emotion. With no family, no future, no dreams, and no way to move forward, the young teens decide that the first level of this new existence involves salvaging a gaming console, an old electric bass, and a charred wok from their former homes—just enough to start a band-and then conquer the world. We Are Little Zombies, also known as Wî â Ritoru Zonbîzu in Japanese, is both written and directed by Japanese filmmaker Makoto Nagahisa, making his feature directorial debut after one short and some music videos previously. This originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the Berlin Film Festival. OScope will release Nagahisa's We Are Little Zombies in select US theaters sometime later in 2020. Stay tuned for updates. Head to the film's official US website for more.