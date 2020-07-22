Official US Trailer for Jungle Action Thriller 'The Prey' from Cambodia

"Now I am the tiger, and you are the prey." Dark Star Pictures has released the official US trailer for an action thriller titled The Prey, set in Cambodia, made by an Italian filmmaker (who has lived and worked in both London and Cambodia for nearly a decade). This originally premiered in 2018 at the Busan Film Festival, and also played at the London Film Festival, and at Fantasia last year. After years of tracking down international criminals, a trip to a remote jungle prison will force undercover Chinese cop Xin to become human prey to fight for his freedom - and to save his own life. Starring newcomer Gu Shangwei as Xin, along with Vithaya Pansringarm, Byron Bishop, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Nophand Boonyai, and Rous Mony. This looks badass! Yes, it's the same action thriller formula we've seen before – the hunted becomes the hunter of the bad guys – but it still looks pretty cool. Might be worth a look when it hits VOD.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Jimmy Henderson's The Prey, direct from YouTube:

Undercover Chinese cop Xin (newcomer Gu Shangwei), is out on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote Cambodian jungle prison that plays by its own rules.Ruthless warden (Vithaya Pansringarm) sells prisoners as human prey for rich hunters looking for thrills in the jungle. After years of hunting down ruthless criminals, Xin suddenly finds himself running for his life. If Xin manages to survive this sadistic game, he’ll walk out of the jungle the same way he came in: as a free man. If Xin fails, he'll be just another hunting trophy. The Prey is directed by Italian-British filmmaker Jimmy Henderson, of the films Hanuman, The Forest Whispers, Jailbreak, and Final Semester previously. The screenplay is written by Jimmy Henderson, Michael Hodgson, and Kai Miller. This first premiered at the Busan Film Festival back in 2018. Dark Star Pictures will release Henderson's The Prey in virtual cinemas starting on August 21st, then it'll be available on VOD starting August 25th later this summer. Intrigued?