Official US Trailer for Kazakh Historical Biopic 'The Legend of Tomiris'

"I swear… I shall take back everything you left for me!" Kick his ass! Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a historical epic titled The Legend of Tomiris, an extension of the original title Tomiris. As the title indicates, the film tells the story of the life of the great queen of of the steppe - legendary Tomiris. She is destined to become a skillful warrior, survive the loss of close people and unite the Scythian/Saka tribes under her authority. She is an iconic individual in Asian history, and is the namesake of the modern name Tomris. The Kazakh film stars Almira Tursyn as the iconic Tomiris, with Adil Akhmetov, Erkebulan Dairov, Berik Aytzhanov, Satybaldy Azamat, Aizhan Lighg, and Ghassan Massoud. This actually looks great! Some solid action footage and authentic storytelling, might be worth a watch after all. That final shot where she stares down this man with a "don't you dare" look is badass! Whoa. Don't mess with Tomiris.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Akan Satayev's The Legend of Tomiris, direct from YouTube:

Based on historical heroine Queen Tomiris of Massagetae and her cadre of female warriors (the real-life 6th century BCE Amazonians who inspired the mythical tales), The Legend of Tomiris recounts the tale of the nomadic ruler who overcame great personal tragedy to repel the powerful Persian empire and unite the Great Steppe. The Legend of Tomiris, also known as just Tomiris, is directed by Kazakh filmmaker Akan Satayev, director of many films including Reketir 1 & 2, Strayed, The Liquidator, Hacker, The Road to Mother, Rayony, Ona, Businessmen, and The Leader's Way previously. The screenplay is written by Aliya Nazarbayeva and Timur Zhaksylykov. This originally opened in theaters in Kazakhstan last fall. Well Go will release The Legend of Tomiris in select US theaters starting September 29th later in the year. Interested?