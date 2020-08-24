Official US Trailer for Kinky Finnish Dramedy 'Dogs Don't Wear Pants'

"Dogs don't stand on two feet." RLJE has released an official US trailer for the extra kinky BDSM film from Finland titled Dogs Don't Wear Pants, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. It also stopped by the Toronto Strasbourg, Sitges, and Helsinki Film Festivals last fall. Described as an "affecting and absurd dramedy", Dogs Don't Wear Pants is about a guilt-stricken widower who discovers that a demanding dominatrix might be able to give him the therapy he needs. A film about how brutal BDSM and pup play might actually be the therapy certain people need. Starring Pekka Strang, Krista Kosonen, Ester Geislerová, Ilona Huhta, Jani Volanen, and Oona Airola. With so much funky and awkward footage, they can cut together such kinky and amusing trailers for this film. And even if you don't like BDSM (or maybe you do?), you may be into this film anyway. It looks entirely unique.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for J-P Valkeapää's Dogs Don't Wear Pants, from YouTube:

The film begins during a bucolic cottage sojourn for surgeon Juha (Pekka Strang), his wife, and their young daughter Elli. Tragedy strikes almost immediately, as Juha's wife drowns in a fishing net he had carelessly left out. Years later, Juha, still struggling to deal with his sadness and regret, is teetering on the brink of a complete breakdown. When the now-tween Elli (Iloni Huhta) orders him out of the piercing salon where she's getting a tongue stud, he stumbles into a dominatrix's studio next door, where he finds a salve for his guilt in the person of Mona (Krista Kosonen), a demanding mistress who is as eager to punish Juha as he is to be punished. Things spiral out of control as Juha grows increasingly reckless, even suicidal, and it becomes alarmingly clear that neither he nor Mona know how far they are willing to go. Dogs Don't Wear Pants is directed by Finnish filmmaker J.-P. Valkeapää, director of the films The Visitor and They Have Escaped previously. The screenplay is written by J.-P. Valkeapää and Juhana Lumme. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Directors' Fortnight last year. The film already opened in Finland. RLJE debuts Dogs Don't Wear Pants direct-to-DVD / VOD in the US starting September 22nd. Curious?