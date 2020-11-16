Official US Trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's 'To the Ends of the Earth'

"It was like a dream." KimStim Films has released an official trailer for the US release of the Japanese indie film To the Ends of the Earth, one of the latest works by prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Tokyo Sonata, Real, Journey to the Shore, Daguerrotype). This premiered at the fall festivals last year including Locarno, TIFF, and New York, and is opening in select theaters (starting at the Metrograph) this December. A Japanese woman finds her cautious and insular nature tested when she travels to Uzbekistan to shoot the latest episode of her travel variety TV show. It's described as "a brilliant mix of black comedy, travelogue, drama, and adventure-imbued showbiz satire, To the Ends of the Earth—commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the central Asian republic of Uzbekistan—chronicles the journey of a young woman from displacement to self-discovery." Starring Atsuko Maeda as Yoko, Shôta Sometani, Tokio Emoto, Adiz Rajabov, and Ryô Kase. It even has a friendly goat, too.

Official US trailer (+ posters) for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's To the Ends of the Earth, from YouTube (via TFS):

And here's the original festival trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's To the Ends of the Earth to see more footage:

Yoko (former J-pop idol Atsuko Maeda) travels with a small crew to Uzbekistan (breathtakingly captured by veteran DP Akiko Ashizawa) to shoot an episode of her travel reality show. In front of the camera, her persona is carefree and happy-go-lucky, but behind the scenes she is cautious and introverted. Despite her best efforts, the filming of the television series ends unsuccessfully, and frustrated by the failure, she sets off into the mysterious country. Lost in the streets of Tashkent in Uzbekistan, she finds herself adrift and alone, confronting her deepest fears and hidden aspirations. To the Ends of the Earth, originally known as 旅のおわり世界のはじまり in Japanese, is both written and directed by award-winning Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, director of many, many films including Sweet Home, Cure, License to Live, Charisma, Pulse, Bright Future, Doppelganger, Retribution, Tokyo Sonata, Real, Seventh Code, Journey to the Shore, Creepy, Daguerrotype, and Before We Vanish previously. This originally premiered at the Locarno and Toronto Film Festivals last year, and also opened in Japan last year. KimStim Films will release Kurosawa's To the Ends of the Earth in select theaters in the US starting on December 11th this fall. Who's interested?