Official US Trailer for Kôji Fukada's Slow Burn Drama 'A Girl Missing'

"It had to come out eventually." Film Movement has debuted an official trailer for a Japanese indie drama titled A Girl Missing, the latest from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Koji Fukada (Sayônara, Harmonium, The Man from the Sea). This film first premiered at the Locarno and Toronto Film Festivals last year, and stopped by a number of international festivals throughout the fall. Koji Fukada's followup to the critically-acclaimed Harmonium, A Girl Missing "is a satisfying slow-burn drama expertly told." A home-care nurse's relationship with the family she has spent years working for is threatened when her nephew is arrested for kidnapping their daughter. Japanese filmmakers love to tell dramatic stories about family and interpersonal relationships with devastating twists and turns. The film stars Mariko Tsutsui, Mikako Ichikawa, and Sôsuke Ikematsu. This looks like it starts out rather slow & calm and gets extremely intense as it goes on.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Kôji Fukada's A Girl Missing, directfrom YouTube:

Ichiko (Mariko Tsutsui) is a private home-nurse who has worked for the elder matriarch of the Oishos for years and regards them as her own family. Ichiko's quiet, routine life is shattered when a young member of the Oishos clan is kidnapped. When it is revealed that the kidnapper is none other than Ichiko's nephew, her life begins to unravel in this taut new thriller from one of Japan's current cinematic masters. A Girl Missing, originally known as Yokogao or よこがお in Japanese, is directed by acclaimed, award-winning Japanese filmmaker Kôji Fukada, director of the films Human Comedy in Tokyo, Hospitalité, Sayônara, Harmonium, and The Man from the Sea previously. This premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year, and already opened in Japan last summer. Film Movement will release Fukada's A Girl Missing in "virtual cinemas" starting on July 31st this summer. For more info + tickets, visit their official website. Interested?