Official US Trailer for Mysterious Greek Fairy Tale Horror 'Entwined'

"Will you tell me what is going on in that house?" Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a Greek mystery fantasy horror titled Entwined, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Minos Nikolakakis. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Thessalloniki, Warsaw, Bucheon, and Fantaspoa Film Festivals last year. Panos, a city doctor, relocates to a remote Greek village to offer his services to the underserved community. There he meets a woman with a mysterious skin condition named Danae, and he quickly falls for her. But soon discovers "Danae is not the helpless princess he thought she was, and time is of the essence for both of them." Uh oh. Starring Prometheus Aleifer, John De Holland, Maria Eglezaki, and Anastasia Rafaella Konidi. This reminds me of the superb Swedish film Border, also a strange forest fairy tale, and this seems to borrow a few of those fantasy themes.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Minos Nikolakakis' Entwined, from Dark Star's YouTube:

City doctor Panos (Prometheus Aleifer) relocates to a remote village in order to offer his services to the community. It's love at first sight when he sets eyes on Danae, who lives in isolation, with a mysterious skin condition. Determined to cure her, Panos will soon discover Danae is not the helpless princess he thought she was and time is of the essence for both of them. Entwined is directed by Greek producer / filmmaker Minos Nikolakakis, now making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by John De Holland, based on an idea by Minos Nikolakakis. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures will release Nikolakakis' Entwined in "virtual cinemas" starting on August 28th, then on VOD starting September 8th. Curious to watch this?