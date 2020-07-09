Official US Trailer for 'Out Stealing Horses' Starring Stellan Skarsgård

"The way we carried on, something had to go wrong." Magnolia Pictures has released an official trailer for Out Stealing Horses, a Norwegian drama about a man thinking back on his life and his adolescence. The film originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and is finally getting a release in the US this summer after opening in Norway originally more than a year ago. Stellan Skarsgård stars as a man living alone quietly in Norway, who meets a new neighbor that he recognizes as someone from his youth. This takes him back to the summer of 1948 when he was 15 years old, and the events that summer that changed his life forever. Also starring Bjørn Floberg, Tobias Santelmann, Jon Ranes, and Danica Curcic. This is an excellent trailer for this unique Norwegian film, more than just a coming-of-age story. I caught this at Berlinale and quite liked it, praising the film's "striking visuals & strong sound design." Worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hans Petter Moland's Out Stealing Horses, from YouTube:

November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone. As winter arrives he meets one of his few neighbours, Lars (Bjørn Floberg), and realises he knew him back in the summer of 1948. 1948 – the year Trond turned 15. The summer Trond grew up. Out Stealing Horses, originally known as Ut Og Stjæle Hester in Norwegian, is both written and directed by acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker Hans Petter Moland, of the films The Last Lieutenant, Zero Kelvin, Aberdeen, The Beautiful Country, A Somewhat Gentle Man, and Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith, plus In Order of Disappearance & Cold Pursuit previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Norwegian author Per Petterson. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year. Magnolia will release Out Stealing Horses in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 7th. Intrigued?