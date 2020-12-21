Official US Trailer for Outstanding Romanian Doc 'Acasa, My Home'

"I'm free here." Zeitgeist Films + Kino Lorber have debuted an official trailer for the acclaimed Romanian documentary titled Acasa, My Home, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film won a Special Jury Award for Cinematography at Sundance, and played at numerous other festivals – mostly recently DOC NYC and IDFA. I highly, highly recommend the film - one of the best docs this year. In the wilderness of the Bucharest Delta, nine children and their parents lived in perfect harmony with nature for 20 years until they are chased out and forced to adapt to life in the city. "With an empathetic and cinematic eye, filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc offers viewers, in his feature film debut, a compelling tale of an impoverished family living on the fringes of society in Romania, fighting for acceptance and their own version of freedom." This film is essentially Romania's Captain Fantastic, but for real, about a family that lives entirely on their own that's forced to go into "civilization" - and surprise surprise, it's even worse there.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Radu Ciorniciuc's doc Acasa, My Home, direct from YouTube:

In the wilderness of the Bucharest Delta, an abandoned water reservoir located just outside of the bustling metropolis, the Enache family lived in perfect harmony with nature for two decades, sleeping in a hut on the lakeshore, catching fish barehanded, and following the rhythm of the seasons. When this unique area is transformed into a public national park, they are forced to leave behind their unconventional life and move to the city, where fishing rods are replaced by smartphones and idle afternoons are now spent in classrooms. As the family struggles to conform to modern civilization and maintain their connection to each other and themselves, they each begin to question their place in the world and what their future might be. With their roots in the wilderness, the nine children and their parents struggle to find a way to keep their family united in the concrete jungle. Acasa, My Home is directed by Romanian filmmaker Radu Ciorniciuc, making his first feature film. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the DOC NYC and IDFA Film Festivals. Zeitgeist + Kino Lorber will release Acasa, My Home in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on January 15th, 2021. Visit the official website.