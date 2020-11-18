Official US Trailer for South Korean Supernatural Thriller 'The Closet'

"Take me with you…" Dark Sky Films has released an official US trailer for the Korean horror thriller The Closet, directed by Kwang-bin Kim. This already opened in South Korea in February this year, and arrives in the US to watch this fall. After Sang-Won's daughter Yi-Na goes missing in their new home, a mysterious man approaches him and tells him to look for her in the closet. The film is about a man who grows apart from his daughter following the death of his wife, and a mysterious exorcist who helps the man find his missing daughter. The supernatural film stars Jung-woo Ha, Yool Heo, Nam-gil Kim, and Si-ah Kim. The looks like it's borrowing some horror concepts from Poltergeist and Insidious and working them into a story of a grieving father. However, I don't know why this trailer is dubbed in English - very strange choice.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Kwang-bin Kim's The Closet, direct from YouTube:

And to see more - here's the original Korean trailer for Kwang-bin Kim's The Closet, also from YouTube:

Following the death of his wife and disappearance of his daughter, a successful architect (Jung-woo Ha) enlists the assistance of an exorcist to help him find his daughter. The Closet, originally known as 클로젯 or Keullojet in Korean, is both written & directed by Korean filmmaker Kwang-bin Kim, making his feature directorial debut following the short film Modern Family previously. Produced by Myung Chan Kang. The film originally opened in Korea and Taiwan at the beginning of this year. Dark Sky Films will release Kwang-bin Kim's The Closet direct-to-VOD in the US starting this fall. Stay tuned for more info. Anyone interested?