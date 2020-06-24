Official US Trailer for South Korean Zombie Comedy 'Zombie for Sale'

"Monetizing the monster." Arrow Video has unveiled an official US trailer for a Korean dark comedy zombie horror film titled Zombie for Sale, also known as The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale. This already opened in Korea last year, and it stopped by the Toronto After Dark Film Festival and Five Flavours Film Festival. When a pharmaceutical company's illegal experiments inadvertently create a zombie, the Park family finds it and tries to profit from it. They lock him up and allow other locals to be bitten for youthful benefits, but of course we all know where this leads. "With a cabbage-munching zombie who prefers ketchup over blood, and a dysfunctional family that gives the Kim family of Parasite a run for their money, Zombie for Sale will warm the deadest of hearts and breathe some new life into the zombie genre." Starring Jeong Jae-yeong, Jung Ga-ram, Kim Nam-gil, Lee Soo-kyung, and Um Ji-won. A fun creative riff on zombie comedies.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Lee Min-jae's Zombie for Sale, direct from YouTube:

When the illegal human experiments of Korea’s biggest Pharmaceutical company go wrong, one of their "undead" test subjects escapes and ends up in a shabby gas station owned by the Park family – a band of misfits spanning three generations who hustle any passers-by to make ends meet. When the Park family uncover their undead visitor, he bites the head of their household, who instead of transforming into an undead ghoul becomes revitalised and full of life! The family then hatch a plan to exploit this unexpected fountain of youth, allowing locals to pay to be bitten too, until things go wrong… Zombie for Sale, also known as The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale or originally Gimyohan gajok in Korean, is directed by Korean filmmaker Lee Min-jae, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This already opened in Korea early last year, and it also played at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival. Arrow Video will debut Zombie for Sale streaming on their service starting July 1st this summer. It's also available on Blu-ray. Looking tasty?