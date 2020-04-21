Official US Trailer for Submarine Thriller 'Torpedo U 235' from Belgium

"We've got to pilot this ourselves?" Epic Pictures has released an official US trailer for a submarine thriller called Torpedo U 235, which is an amalgamation of two other titles for this: Torpedo (the original Belgian title) and U235 (the sub's name). The film is about a small team of Belgian resistance fighters that kidnap a German submarine during WWII and accept a mission to bring uranium, needed for the Manhattan Project, from the Belgian Kongo to New York. Based on a true story, of course. This looks like it has some awesome action in addition to the wicked cool story of some Belgians wrangling a stolen German sub for a top secret mission. This stars Koen De Bouw, Thure Riefenstein, Ella-June Henrard, Joren Seldeslachts, Sven De Ridder, Stefan Perceval, and Bert Haelvoet. The dialogue is cheesy, but the rest seems solid.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Sven Huybrechts' Torpedo U 235, direct from Epic's YouTube:

World War II: Resistance fighters in Belgium accept a suicide mission to deliver a stolen Nazi submarine carrying atomic uranium. Hunted by Hitler's army, the crew must outwit the German Navy to bring the cargo safely to America. Torpedo, also known as U235 or Torpedo U 235, is directed by Belgian filmmaker Sven Huybrechts, making his feature directorial debut after one short and one TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Johan Horemans and Sven Huybrechts. Produced by Kobe Van Steenberghe and Hendrik Verthé. This already opened in theaters in Belgium last fall, and also in Japan earlier this year. Epic Pictures will release Huybrechts' Torpedo U 235 direct-to-VOD in the US starting on May 19th. Interested?