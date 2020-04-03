Offiical Trailer for Tayarisha Poe's Stylish Film 'Selah and the Spades'

"There is a power amongst certain factions of the student body…" Amazon Studios has debuted the official trailer for the indie Selah and the Spades, marking the directorial debut of up-and-coming filmmaker Tayarisha Poe. This originally premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by AFI Fest in the fall. Available to watch via Amazon in just a few weeks. The film is set at a wealthy private school, which is run by five student factions operating incognito. The main story focuses on Selah, who runs the faction known as the "Spades", and her trials and tribulations when a provocative new student named Paloma challenges her for the throne. This stars Lovie Simone in a breakout role as Selah, with Celeste O'Connor, Jharrel Jerome, Gina Torres, Jesse Williams, and Ana Mulvoy Ten. It's worth a watch.

Here's a full trailer (+ poster) for Tayarisha Poe's Selah and the Spades, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

You can still watch the festival promo trailer for Poe's Selah and the Spades here, to see the original reveal.

Five factions run the underground life of the prestigious Haldwell boarding school. At the head of the most powerful faction - The Spades - sits Selah Summers (Lovie Simone). By turns charming and callous, she chooses whom to keep close and whom to cut loose, walking the fine line between being feared and loved. Selah and the Spades is both written and directed by American filmmaker Tayarisha Poe, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and other video projects previously. Follow her @tayarisha. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, playing in the Next section. Amazon Studios will release Poe's Selah and the Spades streaming exclusively starting April 17th this spring. Who wants to join Selah?