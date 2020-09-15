Olivia Cooke Flees Gangsters & Takes on Patriarchy in 'Pixie' Trailer

"Oh you've got a sense of humor, I like that." Paramount UK has released an official UK trailer for the crime comedy Pixie, the latest film from St Trinian's director / producer Barnaby Thompson. The name seems to possibly be a play on the manic pixie dream girl stereotype, offering a character that uses that kind of charm but is actually just another gangster. To avenge her mother's death, Pixie masterminds a heist but must flee across Ireland from gangsters, take on the patriarchy, and choose her own destiny. Olivia Cooke stars as Pixie in Pixie, with a full cast including Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Alec Baldwin, Colm Meaney, Ned Dennehy, Dylan Moran, and Sebastian De Souza. This looks like it has some amusing gangster humor, along with plenty of crime antics galore. Worth a look to watch Olivia Cooke outsmarting everyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barnaby Thompson's Pixie, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Pixie (Olivia Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by… deadly gangster priests. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life. Pixie is directed by British producer-turned-filmmaker Barnaby Thompson, director of the comedy-adventure films St Trinian's and St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold previously. The screenplay is written by Preston Thompson. It's produced by James Clayton and Barnaby Thompson. Paramount UK will release Thompson's Pixie in theaters in the UK only starting October 16th this fall. No US release is set yet. Anyone interested?