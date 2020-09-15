MOVIE TRAILERS

Olivia Cooke Flees Gangsters & Takes on Patriarchy in 'Pixie' Trailer

by
September 15, 2020
Source: YouTube

Pixie Trailer

"Oh you've got a sense of humor, I like that." Paramount UK has released an official UK trailer for the crime comedy Pixie, the latest film from St Trinian's director / producer Barnaby Thompson. The name seems to possibly be a play on the manic pixie dream girl stereotype, offering a character that uses that kind of charm but is actually just another gangster. To avenge her mother's death, Pixie masterminds a heist but must flee across Ireland from gangsters, take on the patriarchy, and choose her own destiny. Olivia Cooke stars as Pixie in Pixie, with a full cast including Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack, Alec Baldwin, Colm Meaney, Ned Dennehy, Dylan Moran, and Sebastian De Souza. This looks like it has some amusing gangster humor, along with plenty of crime antics galore. Worth a look to watch Olivia Cooke outsmarting everyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barnaby Thompson's Pixie, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Pixie Poster

Pixie (Olivia Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by… deadly gangster priests. She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life. Pixie is directed by British producer-turned-filmmaker Barnaby Thompson, director of the comedy-adventure films St Trinian's and St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold previously. The screenplay is written by Preston Thompson. It's produced by James Clayton and Barnaby Thompson. Paramount UK will release Thompson's Pixie in theaters in the UK only starting October 16th this fall. No US release is set yet. Anyone interested?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here