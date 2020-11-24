Olivia Cooke & Jack O'Connell in Sci-Fi Love Story 'Little Fish' Trailer

"They say you can't forget feelings… and I still believe that." IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie romance titled Little Fish, the latest film from acclaimed indie filmmaker Chad Hartigan (of This Is Martin Bonner, Morris from America). This recently premiered at both the Newport Beach and Philadelphia Film Festivals this fall. As a memory loss virus runs rampant, one couple fights to hold their relationship together before the disease can erase all memory of their love in this sweeping sci-fi romance. Imagine waking up and not remembering the person you love. This is the world that newlyweds Emma and Jude find themselves in, not long after meeting and falling in love. When Jude contracts the disease, the young couple will do anything to hold onto the memory of their love. The film stars Olivia Cooke and Jack O'Connell as lovers, as well as Soko, Raúl Castillo, and David Lennon. This looks great, reminds me of the sci-fi romance Equals or kind of the 50 First Dates concept but serious. I will definitely be watching this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chad Hartigan's Little Fish, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Imagine waking up in a world where a pandemic has broken out, which strikes with no rhyme or reason, and causes its victims to lose their memories. Imagine waking up and not remembering the person you love. This is the world that newlyweds Emma (Olivia Cooke) and Jude (Jack O’Connell) find themselves in, not long after meeting and falling in love. When Jude contracts the memory loss disease, the young couple will do anything to hold onto the memory of their love. Little Fish is directed by acclaimed Cyprus-born, Irish-American filmmaker Chad Hartigan, director of the films Luke and Brie Are on a First Date, This Is Martin Bonner, and Morris from America previously, as well as a few shorts and a doc film. The screenplay is written by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power, The Batman), from a short story by Aja Gabel. This recently premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival (online) this fall. IFC Films will release Hartigan's Little Fish in select theaters + on VOD starting February 5th, 2021 early next year. First impression? Looking good?