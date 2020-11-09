Olympian Tommie Smith Looks Back in 'With Drawn Arms' Doc Trailer

"It destroyed what I love - running and my family." Starz has revealed a trailer for the documentary titled With Drawn Arms, made by filmmakers Glenn Kaino & Afshin Shahidi. With Drawn Arms uncovers the story behind a critical moment in American history, spawning one of most iconic images of protest from the past century. At the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, the world watched as two runners, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, took the stage as the U.S. national anthem played, raising their fists in a symbol of black struggle and solidarity. After nearly 60 years, this moment is getting new recognition and finally being acknowledged as the heroic act that it was. Filmmaker Glenn Kaino partners with Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith as he looks back 50 years to the moment that helped define a movement and changed the course of his life forever. Featuring interviews with Megan Rapinoe, Colin Kaepernick, the late Congressman John Lewis, and Jesse Williams — who, along with John Legend, also executive produced the film — With Drawn Arms is a testament to the courage of those willing to make their voices heard… no matter the cost.

Here's the first official trailer for Glenn Kaino & Afshin Shahidi's doc With Drawn Arms, from YouTube:

At the 1968 Olympics, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith & John Carlos raised their fists from the podium during the medal ceremony as the American anthem played. Though this radically impacted Smith, throwing his personal and professional life into disarray, the defiant gesture has reverberated throughout the decades, adopted by generations of civil rights activists in their fight for social justice. Fifty years later, in an attempt to unpack the full breadth of Smith’s sacrifice—and the myriad ways it continues to resonate in the current reckoning over the racial injustice that still plagues America—artist and filmmaker Glenn Kaino partners with the gold medalist to finally tell his story and cement his legacy. As the two collaborate on a multidisciplinary art project, they connect with a new generation of activists. With Drawn Arms is co-directed by filmmakers Glenn Kaino (producer on In & Of Itself) and Afshin Shahidi (a camera op / cinematographer) both making their feature directorial debut with this doc. Produced by Sean M. Stuart and Glen Zipper. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and Hamptons Film Festival this year. Starz has already debuted With Drawn Arms streaming starting on November 2nd - it's available to watch now.