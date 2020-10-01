Omari Hardwick in Hoodoo Horror Movie 'Spell' with Loretta Devine

"I'm gon' fix ya, I'ma fix you good." Paramount Pictures has released an official trailer for a horror movie called Spell, from director Mark Tonderai (House at the End of the Street). In this changed world of cinema due the pandemic, all the distributors are desperate to release any content they can and hope it finds an audience - so every horror movie available this year is being released in October (most of them available on VOD right away). Spell is about a wealthy father who survives a plane crash in rural Appalachia, but soon becomes suspicious of the strange elderly couple who take him in to nurse him back to health with ancient Hoodoo remedies. Omari Hardwick stars as Marq in this, along with Loretta Devine, John Beasley, and Lorraine Burroughs. This is a chilling hoodoo twist on the typical locked-up-until-they-heal horror concept (e.g. Misery, The Beguiled) with some seriously unsettling moments with this woman. Scary stuff.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Tonderai's Spell, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

While flying a private plane to his father's funeral in rural Appalachia, an intense storm causes Marquis (Omari Hardwick) to lose control of the plane carrying him and his family. He awakens wounded, alone and trapped in Ms. Eloise’s (Loretta Devine) attic, who claims she can nurse him back to health with the Boogity, a Hoodoo figure she has made from his own blood and skin. Unable to call for help, Marquis desperately tries to outwit and break free from her dark magic and save his family from a sinister ritual before the rise of the blood moon. Spell is directed by filmmaker Mark Tonderai, director of the movies Hush and House at the End of the Street previously, as well as extensive TV directing work. The screenplay is written by Kurt Wimmer. Produced by Morris Chestnut, Gordon Gray, Brian Wilkins, and Kurt Wimmer. Paramount releases Tonderai's Spell in select theaters + direct-to-VOD starting October 30th this month.