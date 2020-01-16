Trailer for 'Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band' Doc

"This was a real band… All those spark plugs needed to be ignited or it didn't work." Magnolia Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a new rock doc called Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, telling the story of the rock band known as The Band. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and showed at a few other doc festivals. Described as a "confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robbie Robertson's young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band." Once Were Brothers blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs and interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators including Martin Scorsese, Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more. Another fascinating rock doc about an iconic band in music history.

Official trailer for documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band, from YouTube:

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band is a confessional, cautionary, and also occasionally humorous tale of Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. The doc film is a moving story of Robertson’s personal journey, overcoming adversity and finding camaraderie alongside the four other men who would become his brothers in music, together making their mark on music history. Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band is directed by docu filmmaker Daniel Roher, director of the doc Ghosts of our Forest previously, as well as numerous other short docs. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and DOC NYC last year. It's produced by Lana Belle Mauro, Andrew Munger, Stephen Paniccia, and Sam Sutherland. Magnolia Pics will release Once Were Brothers in select US theaters starting on February 21st, 2020 this winter. Look good?