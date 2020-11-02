One Deranged Thanksgiving Dinner in Horror Film 'Derelicts' Trailer

"We are going to be the ones that survive this storm. That's a promise." Terror Films has released a new trailer for a gruesome indie horror film titled Derelicts, from filmmaker Brett Glassberg. This originally premiered at the Telluride Horror Show in 2017, and it also played at the NYC Horror Film Festival in 2018. It's finally getting a release this fall if anyone is still interested. A strained suburban family's Thanksgiving is disrupted by a gang of vicious vagrants. During its festival run the film received some praise, including Modern Horrors who referred to the film as "A visual feast of sex, violence and insanity" and Killer Horror Critic who stated, "Derelicts is the Thanksgiving horror film to end all Thanksgiving horror films." Starring Steve Uzzell as Ed. This looks nuts! Just a bit too crazy for my taste, one big nasty mess of lunatic horror.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Brett Glassberg's Derelicts, direct from YouTube:

Derelicts introduces a dysfunctional family on Thanksgiving Day. From the over-sexed grandparents, to the squabbling siblings and an emotionless husband who seems uninterested in touching his wife - all appears normal for this particular household. That is until a gang of vicious vagrants invades their home, not only to cause havoc, pain and even death but also laying bare everyone's faults and inhumanity while exposing some deeper family secrets along the way. Derelicts is directed by writer / filmmaker Brett Glassberg, making his feature directorial debut with this horror. The screenplay is written by Glassberg, Andre Evrenos, and Clay Shirley. This originally premiered at the Telluride Horror Show in 2017. Terror Films will debut Derelicts streaming on the Kings of Horror channel on November 13th this fall. Anyone?