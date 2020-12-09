One Final Trailer for Comet Disaster Movie 'Greenland' - Landing Soon

"The sky's on fire." STX has revealed one final trailer for disaster movie Greenland, made by stuntman turned director Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen). The apocalyptic mega disaster in this involves a comet breaking into pieces, and these pieces hitting Earth causing total devastation. The main plot focuses on one family that must get to an underground bunker located in Greenland before another big piece destroys the rest of the planet. Starring Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, and David Denman. After delaying this all year, STX is finally planning to open the movie on Premium VOD in the US to view this holiday season. The US is the last country to get this release, everyone else has already seen it. But you know what? I enjoy a good disaster movie, and I'll be watching this anyway.

Here's the final trailer (+ international poster) for Ric Roman Waugh's Greenland, from STX's YouTube:

A detached married couple must get their son and themselves to safety after being randomly selected to enter an underground bunker, as a massive object from space threatens to destroy the world in less than 48 hours. Greenland is directed by American filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, a former stunt director, and now director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller, and Angel Has Fallen previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Sparling. Produced by Gerard Butler, Basil Iwanyk, Sébastien Raybaud, and Alan Siegel. This already opened earlier in the year in many countries around the world. STX will finally release Greenland direct-to-Premium-VOD starting December 18th for the holidays. Still going to watch?