One Final Trailer for David Fincher's 'Mank' - Available on Netflix Today

"It's a modern day version of Quixote!" Netflix has debuted one final trailer for David Fincher's new film Mank, now available on Netflix today for everyone to watch. Fincher directed a script originally written by his late father, Jack Fincher, about the writer of Citizen Kane, named Herman J. Mankiewicz. The black & white film follows "Mank's" tumultuous development of Orson Welles' iconic masterpiece Citizen Kane as he races to finish it in record time. The film stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, with a stellar cast including Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Lily Collins as Rita Alexander, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, as well as Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Joseph Cross, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Grossman, Charles Dance, and Tom Burke as Orson Welles. Reviews say that it's "quite moving… tight and layered and complex." Enjoy.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for David Fincher's Mank, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. Mank is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker David Fincher, director of the films Alien 3, Se7en, The Game, Fight Club, Panic Room, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl previously. The screenplay is written by the late Jack Fincher, David's father (who passed away in 2003). It's produced by Ceán Chaffin, David Fincher, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski. This has not yet premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Netflix will release Fincher's Mank in select theaters starting in November, then streaming on Netflix starting December 4th. Still looks good?