One Final Trailer for Francis Lee's Seaside Romance Film 'Ammonite'

"It seems your Mrs. Murchison has been able to… unlock something in you." Neon has unveiled one final trailer for indie British seaside lesbian romance film Ammonite, the second feature film written & directed by God's Own Country director Francis Lee. The film is now finally available on VOD in addition to select theaters, after initially opening in November. This final trailer is a reminder that it's available to watch at home right now. Set in 1840s England, an acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter named Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, along with Gemma Jones, James McArdle, Alec Secareanu, and Fiona Shaw. This film originally premiered at TIFF and NYFF this year to mostly warm reviews (here's my own), even though it is a rather cold but charming story of pure love. It's worth a watch.

Here's the final official US trailer (+ UK poster) for Francis Lee's Ammonite, from Neon's YouTube:

You can still watch the original US trailer for Francis Lee's Ammonite here, and the official UK trailer.

1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) and a young woman (Saoirse Ronan) sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever. Ammonite is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Francis Lee, making his second feature film after directing God's Own Country previously, as well as a few short films. Produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly. The film was selected as a 2020 Cannes Film Festival premiere (the festival was cancelled), but will instead premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall (read our review). It also played at the London Film Festival and opens in Ireland starting this month. Neon will release Lee's Ammonite in select theaters in the US starting November 13th this fall. Planning to watch?