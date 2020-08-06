One Final Trailer for Janelle Monáe's 'Antebellum' - Releasing on VOD

"Whoever you were before… that's over." Lionsgate has released a final trailer for the long-awaited horror-thriller Antebellum, starring singer / actress Janelle Monáe. The studio has also announced the movie will be skipping theaters and heading straight-to-VOD starting in September, after being delayed for months all summer. Better to drop it now than keep waiting. This full-length trailer is a much better look at what's going on. The synopsis only states an author "finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality & must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late." From music video / advertising biz directors Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, now making their feature debut. The full cast includes Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Marque Richardson. This definitely seems like a Get Out-inspired alternate reality where powerful Black people are captured and sent back (in time?) to live as slaves. Which is scary as all hell. Burn it down.

Here's the fourth & final trailer (+ poster) for Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz's Antebellum, on YouTube:

You can also see the first teaser for Bush & Renz's Antebellum here, or second trailer / third / intl. trailer.

In this terrifying new thriller, successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late. Antebellum is both written and directed by filmmakers Gerard Bush & Christopher Renz, making their feature film debut with this after years of working in advertising, music videos, and creating other videos for various clients. Produced by Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick of QC Entertainment; with Lezlie Wills and Zev Foreman. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Lionsgate was originally planning to release Bush & Renz's Antebellum in theaters at the beginning of the summer, then it was delayed to August. Now the film will debut on VOD as a premium release starting September 18th this fall. Who's still planning to watch?