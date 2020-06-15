One Final Trailer for Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible' Starring Steve Carell

"I'm gonna make a big deal of this! Tons of press. Lots of money." Focus has unveiled a final official trailer for Irresistible, Jon Stewart's second feature film following Rosewater in 2014. This trailer is a reminder that this is now going to be released on VOD everywhere on June 26th (it was scheduled for May 29th in theaters, until the pandemic changed that). This is about a Democrat strategist who helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. Steve Carell stars as Gary Zimmer, who tries to get an unexpected ex-Marine local elected to office in Wisconsin. Also with Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. This looks quite fun (dare I say) or at least the trailer plays up the laughs, but I hope it isn't depressing in the end. Don't let us down, Jon Stewart.

Here's the second & final trailer (+ a featurette) for Jon Stewart's Irresistible, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Jon Stewart's Irresistible here, to see the original reveal again.

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Steve Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town. Jon Stewart is back, and he has something to say. Irresistible is both written and directed by American comedian / writer / filmmaker Jon Stewart, director of the film Rosewater previously now making his second feature after turning to directing while in the middle of making "The Daily Show". Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced. This has yet to premiere at any film festivals. Focus Features will release Stewart's Irresistible direct-to-VOD starting June 26th this summer (originally ready in May). For updates, follow @irresistible.