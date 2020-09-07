One Final Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'

"It's like art in a gallery… the broken heart gallery." Sony released a second & final trailer for the romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, which is now scheduled to open in theaters this week after being held over from July in the summer. The film is the feature directorial debut of "Gossip Girl" writer Natalie Krinsky. Formerly known as The Museum of Broken Relationships, the film is about a young woman living in New York City who, after being dumped, decides to start a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships. To share all "the items love has left behind." Geraldine Viswanathan (from Hala, Bad Education, "Miracle Workers") stars in this as Lucy, with a cast including Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters. This is a shorter & raunchier trailer than the first one, but still looks sweet.

Here's the second & final trailer for Natalie Krinsky's The Broken Hearts Gallery from Sony's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Krinsky's The Broken Hearts Gallery here, to see more footage.

What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself. The Broken Hearts Gallery is both written and directed by first-time filmmaker Natalie Krinsky, making her feature directorial debut after working as a writer / story editor for "Gossip Girl" previously. Sony will release Krinsky's The Broken Hearts Gallery in theaters starting September 11th. Still into this?