One Final Trailer for Safdie Bros' 'Uncut Gems' Starring Adam Sandler

"You like to win, right? This is no different than that. This is me. This is how I win." A24 has dropped one final, 60-second trailer for Uncut Gems, which is already playing in theaters nationwide right now. This is an obvious tactic to boost awareness and attention - right as the Oscar voting starts, and as more people find out about this movie (since it still is an indie flick). Set in the diamond district of New York City, Adam Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous, who must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken by one of his top sellers. He "must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win." Also with Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, & Judd Hirsch. It's an anxiety-inducing, intense NYC film but still worth seeing at least once.

Here's the second & final trailer for Benny & Josh Safdie's Uncut Gems, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for the Safdies' Uncut Gems here, to catch even more footage.

From acclaimed filmmakers Josh & Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. Uncut Gems is directed by American filmmaking brothers Josh & Benny Safdie, directors of the films Daddy Longlegs, Heaven Knows What, and Good Time previously. The screenplay is written by Josh & Benny Safdie, with Ronald Bronstein. This originally premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. A24 will release the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems in select US theaters starting December 13th. Now playing nationwide.