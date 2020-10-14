One More Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Soul' Now Set for Disney+ Release

"Whoa! It's my life… Can you help me get back?" Disney has released another new full trailer for Pixar's Soul, which is now set for a streaming debut on the Disney+ service starting Christmas Day. They decided to pull the movie from its theatrical release in November, and show it virtually right away. Soul is about a jazz musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, Tina Fey as "22", Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rashad, and Ahmir-Khalib Thompson. In addition, Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole worked as a cultural consultant on the film, and musician Jon Batiste wrote original jazz songs for it. The previous full-length trailer debuted in March, but this new one is the best of them all (so far). Early reviews from Soul's premiere the London Film Festival have already described the movie as a "profound, inventive and hilarious look at what it means to be alive." I so can't wait to see this. Bravo, Pixar.

Here's the second full trailer (+ new poster) for Pete Docter's Soul movie, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can still watch the original teaser trailer for Docter's Soul here, and the first full-length trailer here.

Pixar's Soul introduces Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher whose true passion is playing jazz. "I think Joe is having that crisis that all artists have," says Kemp Powers. "He's increasingly feeling like his lifelong dream of being a jazz musician is not going to pan out and he's asking himself 'Why am I here? What am I meant to be doing?' Joe personifies those questions." In the film, just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul. That's where he meets and ultimately teams up with 22, a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be. Jamie Foxx lends his voice to Joe, while Tina Fey voices 22. Soul is directed by animation filmmaker Pete Docter (of Monsters Inc, Up, and Inside Out previously), and co-directed by filmmaker Kemp Powers (making his feature directorial debut after working as a writer for "Star Trek: Discovery"). The screenplay is co-written by Pete Docter, Mike Jones, and Kemp Powers. Produced by Dana Murray. Disney will debut Pixar's Soul right to streaming on Disney+ worldwide starting December 25th, Christmas Day, later this year. Follow @PixarSoul. Still looking good?