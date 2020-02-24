One More Official US Trailer for 'Ride Like a Girl' with Teresa Palmer

"There's a reason the call it the most dangerous sport on Earth." Saban Films has debuted one more official trailer for the inspiring true story Ride Like a Girl. We already posted two Australian trailers for this film last year, for its Australian release in the fall. This finally will open in this US this March. The film tells the true story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup - horse-racing's toughest two-mile race - in 2015. Teresa Palmer stars as Michelle, also joined by Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Stevie Payne (as himself), Genevieve Morris, Sophia Forrest, Henry Nixon, Aaron Glenane, and Zara Zoe. This definitely does seem like it's worth catching up with when it releases in the US next month.

Here's the (third) official US trailer (+ poster) for Rachel Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl right here, or the second Australian trailer.

As a little girl, Michelle Payne (Teresa Palmer) dreams of the impossible: winning the Melbourne Cup — horse-racing's toughest two-mile race. This is her story. Ride Like a Girl is directed by Australian actress-turned-filmmaker Rachel Griffiths, making her feature directorial debut with this film, after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Knight and Elise McCredie. It's produced by Richard Keddie and Susie Montague-Delaney, co-produced by Naomi Cleaver and Felicity Stoward. The feature film originally opened in Australia last fall after the first two trailers debut online. Saban Films releases Griffiths' Ride Like a Girl in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 13th coming up soon. Still want to watch?