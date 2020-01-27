One More Short New Trailer for Disney's 'Mulan' Movie with Liu Yifei

"Ancestors, please protect her…" Disney has debuted another new TV trailer, only 60 seconds long, for their live-action Mulan movie opening at the end of March in theaters everywhere. This latest preview plays like a cut down version of the most recent full-length trailer, with just a few extra shots throw in. This live-action update of Mulan is directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife) and stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Hua Mulan. It's adapted directly from the original 1998 animated movie, about a young Chinese maiden who disguises herself as a male warrior in order to fight and save her father. Set in China during the Han dynasty, she takes her father's place to fight off an incoming Hun invasion. The cast includes Jet Li, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Tzi Ma, Ron Yuan, Jimmy Wong, Rosalind Chao, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. This continues to look better than everyone expected.

Here's the short "True" TV trailer (+ two character posters) for Niki Caro's Mulan, from Disney's YouTube:

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever. Mulan is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of the films Memory & Desire, Whale Rider, North Country, A Heavenly Vintage, McFarland USA, and The Zookeeper's Wife previously. The screenplay is co-written by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Elizabeth Martin; inspired by the original 1998 animated movie. Based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Disney will open Caro's Mulan in theaters starting March 27th, 2020 in a few more months. Excited yet?